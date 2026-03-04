“Eddie Hearn, he’s not my mate,” Opetaia said in an interview with TalkSport Boxing. “We don’t go hanging out or go to the pub together. It’s all professional.”

Opetaia said Hearn’s public comments shifted after the Australian chose to continue his career elsewhere.

“I’ve signed with Zuffa Boxing to better myself, better my family, and chase my dreams,” Opetaia said. “Then he’s just nothing but bad, talking badly and trying to drag me through the mud.”

The undefeated cruiserweight also questioned why certain opportunities were unavailable during his time with Matchroom.

“You couldn’t get me a title fight,” Opetaia said. “But the second I leave, you want me to fight one of your fighters. How does that make sense?”

Opetaia signed with Zuffa Boxing earlier this year as the company began building its boxing roster. The Australian said his priority is still unifying the cruiserweight titles.

“I’ve made it clear how much I want to become undisputed,” Opetaia said. “That’s the goal. I just stay on my track.”

Opetaia will face Brandon Glanton on March 8 in a cruiserweight bout as Zuffa continues building its roster and preparing cards for its new boxing schedule.

The champion said the approach has remained simple as his career moves forward and new opportunities continue to appear. He added that staying active and winning fights is the only way to move closer to the unification opportunities he wants.

“My job is to win fights,” Opetaia said. “They call me and say you’re fighting here, done. Let’s go to work.”