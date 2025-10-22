Katie Taylor Named Professional Boxer of the Year by Connecticut Boxing Hall of Fame

The Connecticut Boxing Hall of Fame and Mohegan Sun Casino & Resort always combine forces to put on a great induction ceremony every year. However, this year’s event had a little something extra special – the presence of one of the greatest boxers in the world today, male or female. Taylor was honored by the Connecticut Boxing Hall of Fame Saturday as Professional Boxer of the Year. Not only did she defeat seven division champion Amanda Serrano in her most dominant win over her three-fight rival, Taylor and Serrano headlined a historic all-female card at Madison Square Garden on July 11.

Back in 2022, Taylor and Serrano’s first bout, which was also at the Garden, was the first headlined by women. Connecticut Boxing Hall of Fame Past President Glenn Feldman said on that night the two women “changed the course of women’s boxing” and ushered in a “new era for the sport.” The rematch, which took place last November, was the co-feature to the Jake Paul versus Mike Tyson mega event and was seen by millions on Netflix. It was a closely contested battle which raised the women’s profiles even higher. The trilogy fight saw Taylor box more and slug less to earn a majority decision with scorecards of 97-93, 97-93 and 95-95.

Taylor’s Emotional Acceptance Speech

“Katie trains at Manchester ROCS (Ring of Champions Society) and lives in Vernon while she’s training,” said Feldman, who for years has been the undisputed king of boxing judges, doing more big fights than anyone else.

Feldman noted Taylor is a former Olympic gold medalist, two division champion and current undisputed super lightweight champion of the world. Footage of Taylor and Serrano swapping leather played on two large screens as “The Bray Bomber” made her way to the stage to accept her award.

“This is a huge honor,” said Taylor. “I’m so humbled and privileged to receive this award.” She added that about ten years ago, she bought a home in the Nutmeg State and “didn’t know a single person in Connecticut.”

She said she came to the United States with the ambition of “changing female boxing and putting women’s professional boxing on the map” and felt she “moved well beyond that.”

In compiling a 25-1 professional record, Taylor admitted being away from family and friends, in months long training camps, can be difficult.

“It’s a little hard dealing with the heartache and loneliness,” said the recently married boxer, “But I’m so grateful that I found my community in boxing.”

Gratitude, Faith, and an Inspirational Legacy

She added, “I want to especially thank, single out, Paul Cichon at Manchester ROCS gym. They’re the most genuine and humble people I ever came across in my life, and I celebrate with Paul for everything he’s done for me the last few years.”

“You opened up your gym to me and you never once asked for anything in return,” said Taylor. “You guys are all about the boxing and I appreciate that. I’m so grateful. Thank you so much.”

Taylor then acknowledged her coach, Connecticut resident Ross Enamait, who was honored on this night as Trainer of the Year, but missed the event to attend his son’s baseball game.

“That’s Ross, a great family man,” Cichon told this reporter.

Taylor also gave props to her manager Brian Peters and “everyone at Matchroom Boxing, and from my extended team.”

“They’ve held open doors I think that nobody else could have opened,” she said. “I’m so grateful for their amazing support.”

Taylor also acknowledged her husband Sean McCavanagh and “my parents for all the life lessons, the boxing lessons and all the lessons in between.” She wrapped up by giving thanks to God “for giving me the strength and the health for each and every step along the way” and made sure to thank the Hall for the impressive Professional Boxer of the Year trophy she was given.

“I am so honored and let’s keep representing Connecticut boxing on the world stage,” she said.

Taylor was a gracious and accommodating guest, taking photos and signing autographs for fans during the cocktail hour as well as after the induction ceremony. She also chatted with a number of fans who cited her as an inspiration.

Twenty-year-old Angelica Ilinski, whose boyfriend Daniel Hernandez was honored as Amateur Boxer of the Year, trains at United Boxing Gym in Rocky Hill, CT.

“Meeting Katie Taylor was one of the most inspiring moments of my life,” said Ilinski. “She makes me feel strong, empowered and motivated to chase my goals in health and fitness.”

A former Judo practitioner, Ilinski said she always makes time to train “because people like her fuel my fire.”

She added Taylor has inspired her to pursue becoming a personal trainer.

“She’s not only an incredible fighter but an incredible woman,” said Ilinski. “Our conversation meant so much to me…She deserves victory in and out of the ring. I’m so grateful for my dad’s support in pushing me to work hard and chase my dreams no matter what…and Daniel’s hard work gave me the chance to meet and speak with Katie.”