Oleksandr Usyk, Dana White talks, and a narrowed heavyweight list

Usyk Tests the System With Dana White

White’s involvement matters less for matchmaking and more for architecture. His UFC model runs on control, timing, and centralized promotion. Boxing resists that structure by habit. Lapin acknowledged the difference without selling it.

“Everyone has seen what Dana White did. He turned old MMA into the global UFC machine,” Lapin said.

Zuffa Boxing launches this week in Las Vegas with Callum Walsh facing Carlos Ocampo. Jai Opetaia is already signed. Usyk would be the first heavyweight pillar, a test of whether a belt-holder is willing to trade some control for scale. White does not build around fighters. He builds systems.

Wilder remains discussed, even as form fades

Lapin confirmed that Deontay Wilder is still part of ongoing talks, while stressing that nothing is agreed.

“There are conversations and negotiations happening with Deontay Wilder, but there are no final decisions and nothing signed at this moment,” he said. “We’re moving calmly and professionally, when everything is agreed, it will be announced officially. We are only considering the biggest and most logical options, fights that truly create an event, not just another name.”

Wilder’s name still pulls attention despite losing three of his last five fights. The power remains. The defense and stamina have not held.

Kabayel enters the European equation

Agit Kabayel is the other heavyweight Lapin named directly, and the reasoning was practical.

“In today’s heavyweight top division there are no safe opponents, every great guy is a threat. Kabayel is definitely a possible option,” Lapin said. “We see how Germany reacts to these fights, the stadiums they can fill, and how strong that market is. Stylistically he can be tricky too. Pressure, pace, physicality. It would be a big European fight with strong business potential.”

The choice is not between equal tests. Wilder brings power and danger in one shot. Kabayel brings rounds, balance, and ring control, the kind of opponent who forces Usyk to work every minute and solve problems rather than wait for an opening. From a boxing standpoint, the German fight makes more sense. From a spectacle standpoint, Wilder still sells. I would happily watch both. The difference is that one is about risk management at the elite level, and the other is about whether timing and power can still override everything else.