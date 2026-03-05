“If no agreement is reached between parties, the WBC will conduct a purse offer pursuant to the WBC Rules and Regulations on Friday, April 3, 2026,” Sulaiman wrote in the ruling obtained by BoxingScene.

Smith enters the negotiations after capturing the WBC title in January with a fifth-round knockout of Subriel Matias at Barclays Center in Brooklyn. The unbeaten British fighter went into that contest as the mandatory challenger and ended Matias’ title reign with the stoppage victory.

The order requires Smith to defend the belt against Puello, who had already been guaranteed the next title opportunity after his majority decision loss to Matias last July. The result produced debate among observers, and the WBC informed Puello afterward that he would challenge the next champion once the title changed hands.

Puello previously held the WBA junior welterweight title before losing the belt outside the ring in 2023 after a positive test for clomiphene ahead of a planned defense against Rolando Romero. Puello later stated the substance had been prescribed while he and his wife were attempting to start a family. After serving a suspension, he returned to competition and rebuilt his position in the division with several wins, including a victory over Gary Antuanne Russell for the interim WBO belt.

Negotiations now move to the promotional level between Smith’s promoter, Matchroom Boxing, and Puello’s representatives connected to Premier Boxing Champions. If a deal is not finalized during the negotiation period, the WBC will open a purse bid on April 3 to determine promotional rights for the bout.

Observers will now wait to see whether the camps finalize an agreement or allow the sanctioning body to take control of the process through a purse bid.