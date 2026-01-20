Rocky’ Turns 50 as the World Boxing Council Plans a Year of Tributes

“Throughout the year, the WBC will feature special publications, interviews, and historical features to remember how this cinematic masterpiece has served as an inspiration for thousands of boxers who have gone on to conquer the Green and Gold belt,” reads an official announcement from the governing body.

It’s true, as many fans as ‘Rocky’ pulled in and inspired, either boxing fans, movie fans, or both, plenty of real-life fighters we all so admire were also moved to do what they did due in large part to the movie. Vinny Paz, for one living legend, has often spoken of how he was moved to try and make it in the ring after having watched ‘Rocky.’ And as we know, a real-life ring warrior played a huge part as far as Stallone even beginning to think about making the film, with Chuck Wepner’s March 1975 challenge of Muhammad Ali (who was a clear template for the fictitious champ, ‘Apollo Creed,’ while Ali always did love the film, along with the 1979 sequel) and the sheer, raw underdog guts Wepner displayed hitting the struggling actor/writer hard.

Today, a half-century on from the film being made and then released, it’s sad indeed that so many key members of the cast are no longer with us. Carl Weathers passed away not too long ago, as did Burt Young, who played ‘Paulie’ in the film. Tony Burton, who portrayed Apollo’s concerned trainer, died in 2016, but not before he made a return to the role in the unexpectedly excellent ‘Rocky Balboa,’ a film that really did see the magic return to the franchise.

Ali is, of course, no longer with us, and neither is Joe Frazier, who plays himself in a wonderful cameo in ‘Rocky.’ Roberto Duran is still in great shape, Duran having also enjoyed a cameo, this as ‘Rocky’s’ sparring partner, in ‘Rocky II.’ Another real-life slugger, Pedro Lovell, who played the part of ‘Spider Rico’ in the first film and again in the sixth film, is also still here, this at age 80 (and wouldn’t it be great to hear from Pedro/Spider this year!) And the aforementioned Wepner is still going great guns at age 86.

So many of us will no doubt enjoy the WBC celebrations and tributes to ‘Rocky’ as and when they emerge this year. The film has such a special place in the hearts and minds of millions of people all over the world. Maybe you can remember where you were the first time you watched ‘Rocky’ and its numerous sequels and spin-offs?

Happy 50th birthday to ‘Rocky Balboa,’ a fictitious fighter so great his creator was enshrined in The International Boxing Hall of Fame!