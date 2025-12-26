Skepticism around the matchup centered on Rousey’s extended absence from combat sports and uncertainty over whether she would return to boxing or mixed martial arts competition under standard conditions. Public doubt was expressed by figures including Dana White, while promotional executives also questioned the viability of the bout.

With the crossover option stalled, Taylor is now expected to pursue other opportunities for her next fight. One potential direction involves former multi-division champion Holly Holm, who recently returned to boxing after a lengthy absence and is scheduled to fight for a lightweight title in January.

Taylor has not fought since her majority decision victory over Amanda Serrano in July. Officials indicate she is targeting a return to the ring by summer 2026, though no opponent or date has been finalized.