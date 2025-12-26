Negotiations for a proposed crossover bout between undisputed junior welterweight champion Katie Taylor and former UFC champion Ronda Rousey have stalled, according to officials familiar with the situation.
The talks, first reported earlier this month by BoxingScene, explored the possibility of pitching the fight to Netflix with an even purse split between the two athletes. No agreement was reached, and the effort has since cooled without a clear path forward.
Skepticism around the matchup centered on Rousey’s extended absence from combat sports and uncertainty over whether she would return to boxing or mixed martial arts competition under standard conditions. Public doubt was expressed by figures including Dana White, while promotional executives also questioned the viability of the bout.
With the crossover option stalled, Taylor is now expected to pursue other opportunities for her next fight. One potential direction involves former multi-division champion Holly Holm, who recently returned to boxing after a lengthy absence and is scheduled to fight for a lightweight title in January.
Taylor has not fought since her majority decision victory over Amanda Serrano in July. Officials indicate she is targeting a return to the ring by summer 2026, though no opponent or date has been finalized.
