David Benavidez is again criticizing Canelo Alvarez for not fighting him, repeating complaints about a matchup that never happened when both were active at super middleweight.
Benavidez returned to the subject during a recent conversation with streamer N3on, saying Alvarez passed on the bout even though the matchup drew strong interest from fans.
“They wanted to pay Canelo 150 [million], but he didn’t want it. It was going to f*** him up,” Benavidez said. “Because I’ll beat the s*** out of him.”
The matchup between Benavidez and Alvarez has been debated in boxing for several years. Alvarez held the undisputed championship at 168 pounds during that period while Benavidez repeatedly pushed for a title shot.
Benavidez twice held the WBC super middleweight title earlier in his career, but never fought Alvarez during the period when Alvarez collected all four belts in the division. Instead, Alvarez defended the titles against challengers that included Callum Smith, Billy Joe Saunders, Caleb Plant, and John Ryder.
The bout was never finalized while Alvarez controlled the division, and it seems even less likely to happen now that he’s coming off a loss to Terence Crawford. Benavidez said he still believes the matchup would be one of the biggest fights available.
“These fights are not for us. They’re for the people. We deserve to give the people the best fights out there,” Benavidez said. “This fight makes sense in so many different avenues. It’s one of the biggest fights in boxing.”
He also pointed to the money and the significance of the winner.
“It would make a lot of money, and the one who wins is going to be the baddest man on the planet,” Benavidez said. “Undefeated. There’s a lot going on to it.”
Benavidez added that he remains confident about the result if the bout ever takes place.
“I’m confident in myself 100%. I can’t say the same for him,” he said.
The matchup continues to be discussed whenever either fighter is interviewed, even though both have moved on to different opponents since Canelo’s run as undisputed champion at super middleweight.
Last Updated on 2026/03/05 at 4:51 PM