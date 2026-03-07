The main event had drawn added attention earlier in fight week after the IBF withdrew sanctioning from the contest. Opetaia previously held the organization’s cruiserweight belt, but the governing body removed its title recognition before the event. Despite that decision, the bout continues as scheduled with both fighters cleared to compete after successfully making weight.

The weigh-in results confirm that the card will proceed without late changes to the lineup. Fighters are now cleared through the final scale requirement before returning for fight night on Sunday.

Several other fighters on the card also stepped on the scale as the event completed the final pre-fight requirement.

Ricardo Salas weighed 145.5 pounds for his bout with Jesus Saracho, who came in at 146.5 pounds.

Adan Palma and Pablo Rubio both registered 125.5 pounds for their scheduled fight.

Vlad Panin weighed 146.5 pounds while Shinard Bunch came in at 147 pounds for their welterweight bout.

Heavyweights Joshua Juarez and Jardae Anderson also made weight, tipping the scales at 258 pounds and 263 pounds, respectively.

Jaycob Ramos weighed 126 pounds for his fight with Ethan Perez, who came in slightly lighter at 125.5 pounds.

Brady Ochoa registered 134 pounds for his bout with Adrian Serrano, who came in at 135 pounds.

Emiliano Alvarado weighed 125.5 pounds for his fight against Erick Rosado, who came in at 124.5 pounds.

With the weigh-ins complete, the fighters now enter the final hours before the event begins Sunday night in Las Vegas. The Opetaia–Glanton cruiserweight fight remains the featured bout on the card following the official scale results released earlier on Saturday afternoon.