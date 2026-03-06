“Yes, it will be,” Opetaia said when asked if the IBF championship would be defended in the bout. “Don’t listen to everything you see on the internet, man. Everyone’s spreading rumors.”

Opetaia enters the fight unbeaten after 29 professional bouts and will face Glanton in a scheduled twelve-round cruiserweight contest that headlines the fourth event promoted by Zuffa Boxing since the company launched its boxing series earlier this year.

The IBF belt has drawn attention during fight week because Zuffa Boxing previously indicated it does not plan to operate under the sport’s traditional sanctioning bodies. Opetaia joined the promotion as an active world champion and confirmed that the title defense remains part of Sunday’s fight despite the discussion around the promotion’s approach.

The belt also connects to the larger goal he continues to pursue in the division.

“It’s my dream to become undisputed,” Opetaia said. “Unless everyone works together toward that dream, I can’t accomplish that.”

Glanton enters as the challenger after building a record that includes 18 knockouts and several wins at cruiserweight against experienced opposition, viewing the bout as a chance to upset one of the division’s leading champions and move himself into the title picture.

Opetaia kept his attention on the immediate task as fight night approaches, stressing that the focus remains on finishing the job once the bell rings.

“All that matters is it’s on the line now,” he said. “I’ve got a job to do.”

Sunday’s cruiserweight bout headlines the Zuffa Boxing card in Las Vegas as the promotion continues adding events to its early boxing schedule.