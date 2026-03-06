The bout places two of Japan’s most accomplished fighters in the same ring. Inoue has ruled multiple divisions and unified the four major titles at 122 pounds. Nakatani moved through the lower weight classes without a loss and built a reputation for accuracy and finishing ability.

Discussion about the fight circulated for several weeks before Thursday’s announcement. The Tokyo Dome setting gives the event an unusual scale for a domestic boxing card in Japan. Large stadium shows are rare in the country, making the venue choice notable for a fight between two Japanese champions. Attendance for major boxing events in Japan has typically centered on arenas, which makes the decision to stage the bout at the Tokyo Dome a significant step up in capacity.

Promoters also confirmed a second world title fight for the event. WBC bantamweight champion Takuma Inoue will defend his belt against veteran champion Kazuto Ioka in the co-feature.

Ioka enters the bout pursuing a place in Japanese boxing history. The 37-year-old has already won titles in four divisions during a career that began in 2009, and a victory over Takuma Inoue would make him the first Japanese male boxer to capture championships in five weight classes.

Takuma Inoue won the WBC bantamweight title in 2023 and has defended the belt against contenders in the division. The matchup pairs the current champion with one of the most experienced fighters produced by Japan’s boxing scene.

Organizers expect several Japanese contenders to appear on the undercard, creating a card built around domestic talent. Interest inside Japan is expected to be strong, given the popularity of both the Inoue family and Nakatani among local boxing fans.

The event places several recognizable Japanese champions and contenders on one stage, an approach that promoters in the country have occasionally used to build large domestic fight nights.