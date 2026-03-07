“Rico is a big dude who can punch really hard,” Aspinall said to Ring Magazine. “So, to me, that gives him a chance of winning. Am I saying he’s a better boxer than Usyk? No. There’s no one on the planet who’s a better boxer than Usyk.”

Verhoeven has dominated kickboxing’s heavyweight ranks for more than a decade, holding the Glory heavyweight championship since 2014 while compiling an extended run of victories against many of the sport’s leading contenders. That long reign has helped build the confidence he carries into the unfamiliar challenge of facing one of boxing’s most accomplished champions.

Aspinall acknowledged that predicting an upset would be difficult given Usyk’s experience and technical ability inside the ring. At the same time, he maintained that the Dutch heavyweight’s size and power create the kind of danger that always exists in the division.

“Do I think he’s going to win? It’s tough for me to sit here and say that,” Aspinall said about Rico. “But do I think he’s got a chance? Absolutely.”

Verhoeven has reportedly worked with trainer Peter Fury while preparing for the fight, adding an experienced boxing voice to his camp as he makes the transition from kickboxing. Usyk enters the bout unbeaten after 24 professional fights following a decorated amateur career that included 109 contests.

The matchup places one of boxing’s most skilled champions opposite a kickboxing heavyweight known for strength and durability. Aspinall believes that power alone can create danger at heavyweight, even when the opponent across the ring is a technician of Usyk’s level.