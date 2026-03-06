Han enters the rematch unbeaten after 12 professional fights and will defend the title she won in February 2025. The El Paso native has balanced boxing with her work as a police officer before returning to the sport and building the run that led to a world title.

Holm brings far longer experience in combat sports. The Albuquerque native built a successful boxing career before moving into mixed martial arts, where she became a UFC champion after defeating Ronda Rousey in 2015. She later returned to boxing and remains one of the most recognizable fighters to compete across both sports.

The May event will headline another card in Most Valuable Promotions’ women’s boxing series. The promotion introduced the platform alongside a multi-year agreement with ESPN that will carry events in the United States over the next several seasons.

Han said the rematch offers the opportunity to settle the rivalry following the early stoppage in their first fight.

“Last time the fight ended early because of the cut,” Han said. “I got the win, but not the closure.”

Holm also welcomed the second meeting and said she is eager to compete again.

“I’m excited for the rematch,” Holm said. “I think a lot of people are considering how the fight ended this past January.”