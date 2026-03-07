Opetaia vs Glanton: Dana White Crowns First Boxing Champion. Is Fight Worthy?

On to the opponent who will be standing across from the champion. It could be argued that Brandon Glanton is the best foe Opetaia has faced in a while. Glanton ran his record to 13-0 before getting a split decision over the unbeaten at the time, Efetobor Apochi. Since then, Brandon has a record of 7-3 over ten bouts, losing to Chris Billiam-Smith and by majority and split decisions to Soslan Asbarov and David Light. Last fall, Brandon beat Marcus Browne on ProBoxTV.

Jai Opetaia was active in 2025, fighting 3 times. Jai fought twice in 2024, one being a rematch with Mairis Briedis. In their first meeting back in 2022, Opetaia started stronger, winning the first half of the fight. To his credit, the way Briedis performed in the back half was good enough to eventually earn him a 2nd chance. Beyond the last few rounds, Opetaia won much more cleanly the second time around. Also of note, it will be interesting to see what the Ring rankings committee will do given the fact that in the near future, it will have been two years without Opetaia fighting a Top 5 caliber fighter. Normally, that’s a reason to strip. Let’s see if this new relationship between Ring/Turki and Zuffa/Dana has any effect.

Brandon Glanton is a solid boxer who will win rounds but is slated as a wide underdog heading into Sunday’s main event. Money line-wise, Brandon sits anywhere from +630 all the way up to +1100. No need to mess around if you’re betting on Glanton, just go straight up instead of being picky. The best bets for Opetaia are +133 by decision and –191 by KO. Jai has a habit of playing with his food at times or looking to land the knockout punch instead of winning rounds. Meaning we could get plenty of two-action in the first half of this fight. Look for Opetaia to overwhelm Glanton with flush punches.

My Official Prediction is Jai Opetaia by Decision.

Side Note: On the Zuffa undercard, Vlad Panin vs. Shinard Bunch and Ethan Perez vs. Jaycob Ramos are 50-50 on paper.

