“This is crazy to say, but I may go back to 135 and get that Ring belt,” Shakur said. “I may. We’ll see, though. I can’t promise that I will, but I may. I like the Ring Magazine belt. I don’t know what it is about it. I always liked it. I had a Ring belt at 130, and right now I have a Ring belt at 140, but I never had a Ring belt at 135. It’s like, should I go get that Ring belt just to have it?”

The comment suggested Stevenson views the move as a realistic option if he chooses to return to lightweight. A fight at that weight would likely involve Muratalla, who has climbed the division and recently secured the biggest win of his career.

Muratalla enters the discussion after defeating Andy Cruz over twelve rounds on January 24. The bout ended in a majority decision after a competitive contest that featured sustained exchanges and physical pressure from both fighters.

That fight also highlighted Muratalla's size and punching strength at lightweight. He kept coming forward for twelve rounds and forced the 2020 Olympic gold medalist Cruz to work the entire fight.

Shakur has built his reputation on defense and sharp counters. Muratalla fights with pressure and throws in volume. The difference in approach would test Stevenson if the fight ever takes place.

Stevenson has not committed to returning to lightweight. His remarks left the idea open rather than confirmed, even though the Ring belt at 135 clearly appeals to him.

Muratalla’s win over Cruz confirmed his position among the leading fighters in the division, and a fight with Stevenson would quickly draw attention if it materializes. The matchup would place Stevenson’s technical style against a larger lightweight who has already proven he can handle elite competition at the weight.