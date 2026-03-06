Under IBF rules, a champion who competes in a bout that is not sanctioned by the organization within the same weight division automatically loses the title.

BoxingScene reporter Jake Donovan later reported that the IBF had initially approved the fight after Team Opetaia indicated any belt awarded by Zuffa would be treated only as a “trophy or token of recognition.” The sanction was withdrawn after the bout was promoted for Zuffa’s newly created title.

“With sanction withdrawn, the Opetaia vs. Glanton bout is now an Unsanctioned Contest,” the IBF said in a statement. “IBF Rule 5.H. states in part: ‘An Unsanctioned Contest is a fight which the IBF has not formally approved for sanction or where sanction has been formally withdrawn. If a Champion participates in an unsanctioned contest within his prescribed weight limit, the title will be declared vacant whether the Champion wins or loses the bout.’”

The decision leaves the IBF cruiserweight championship vacant ahead of the fight. Neither Opetaia nor Glanton will be able to win the belt when they meet in the ring.

Opetaia first won the IBF title by defeating Mairis Briedis in 2022. He later regained the belt after a short period outside the organization and remained one of the division’s most recognizable champions.

Glanton enters the fight as a first-time challenger looking for the biggest win of his career. The American contender climbed the cruiserweight ranks and had originally been scheduled to challenge for the title before the sanction was withdrawn.

Earlier in the day, Opetaia had downplayed the importance of championship belts during the event’s final press conference, saying titles “collect dust” and are not the main motivation for fighters. The IBF announcement later confirmed the organization would not sanction the bout.

The bout will still go ahead under the Zuffa Boxing banner, but the IBF belt will no longer be at stake. The fight will proceed as a non-title cruiserweight contest between the two fighters.

