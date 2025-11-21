Devin Haney got up in WBO welterweight champion Brian Norman Jr’s face during their face-off after the weigh-in, trying hard to put the fear in him to send a message going into their bout this Saturday, November 22, 2025, on the Ring IV card in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Haney weighed in at 146.6 at today’s weigh-in, while Norman Jr. came in slightly lighter at 146. Neither fighter appeared drained.

Norman Jr. Doesn’t Blink

Devin (32-0, 16 KOs) was literally inches away from Norman Jr. when they stood face-to-face. If he intended to intimidate the WBO 147-lb champion enough that he won’t fight hard on Saturday, it’s not likely to work.

The 24-year-old Georgia native, Norman Jr., will try to finish Haney. He says that people have been talking a lot about his left hook. So, for this fight, he wants to show them that he has a right hand as well. Indeed, some of the rights that Norman Jr. landed against Jin Sasaki on June 19, 2025, looked every bit as hard as the left hook that Ryan Garcia dropped Haney three times in their fight on April 20, 2024.

Norman Jr.’s KO Warning

“It’s about that time. Talking is over. Let’s go and get the action started,” said Brian Norman Jr. at today’s weigh-in, when asked about his thoughts on Devin Haney having little to say. “You see this belt on my shoulder. I came in with it. I’m going to walk out with it. Y’all boys are going to respect me after this one. Watch.”

Haney Cuts the Interview

Haney only said a few words before cutting the interview with DAZN short and walking off. It seemed he was trying to show toughness by not speaking, but it undermined his efforts to generate more interest in the fight. He’s supposed to be promoting the event.

“Brian Norman Jr. isn’t accustomed to the stage. Devin Haney is, but he’s handling it with confidence. He’s the champion. We know that he’s handling the power. Is that going to be enough? We’ll find out,” said commentator Sergio Mora.

“We know that Devin Haney is susceptible to the left hook, and we know that Brian Norman Jr. picked up the knockout of the year with a left hook,” said commentator Todd Grisham.