Ergashev and Jukembayev are both 34-year-old southpaws whose recent careers intersected with the same opponent. Each suffered stoppage losses to Subriel Matias during unsuccessful attempts to move into title contention at 140 pounds.

Ergashev enters with a record of 25 wins and 2 losses, including 22 knockouts. Since his IBF title defeat in late 2023, his results have been uneven. He has scored two first-round stoppages but also dropped a ten-round split decision to Julian Smith in 2024.

A planned bout with Hovhannes Bachkov last summer was scrapped during fight week after Ergashev withdrew due to a hand injury.

Jukembayev holds a 24-1 record with 17 knockouts and has been more consistent since his loss to Matias in 2021. He has won six consecutive fights, though his activity slowed in 2025. His lone appearance last year resulted in a ten-round decision victory over Kane Gardner in Kazakhstan.

The fight places two experienced contenders at a similar point, with each looking to extend his stay in the division.