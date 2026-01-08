“At the moment, Anthony needs time,” Hearn said. “Time and privacy. There will be no conversations from us about a career, any moves, what’s next. This is a terrible tragedy, and Anthony’s going to need his own time, physically and emotionally.”

Hearn’s comments were delivered amid continued public speculation about Joshua’s future, with various reports and third-party remarks suggesting decisions may already have been made. Those claims have not been confirmed, and Hearn’s statement represents the clearest indication yet that no formal planning is underway.

Joshua has remained largely silent publicly since the deaths of two close friends and members of his inner circle, Latif Ayodele and Sina Ghami, who were killed in a car crash in Nigeria late last month.

Last Sunday, Joshua shared a short social media post acknowledging the loss. He followed that earlier this week with a longer message reflecting on his relationship with both men and thanking supporters for their messages.

“Thank you for all the love and care you have shown my brothers,” Joshua wrote, adding that while the loss has been difficult for him, he is mindful of the impact on their families. He concluded the post with a prayer.

Joshua has not commented on his career status directly, and no timeline has been provided for when discussions could resume. According to Hearn, any such conversations will only take place once Joshua is ready to return his attention to boxing.