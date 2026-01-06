Davis replied by tying any future talk directly to his next fight.

“He waiting to see what I do with Jamaine,” Davis wrote, referencing his upcoming bout.

Nothing has been agreed between Haney and Davis, and no discussions have been announced. The exchange amounted to a public acknowledgment rather than a commitment, with Davis making clear that his immediate focus remains his next assignment.

Davis is scheduled to face Jamaine Ortiz later this month in what will be his first fight at 140 pounds. He has previously stated that he does not intend to remain in the division long term, with his longer-range goal being a move to welterweight.

Haney, meanwhile, is expected to pursue a unification fight at 147 pounds before considering additional options. His response did not reference timing, weight, or specific terms.

For now, the exchange places both fighters on record without changing their immediate plans. Any potential matchup remains conditional and dependent on upcoming results rather than an active development.