David Benavidez made weight today for his title defense of his WBC light heavyweight title against Anthony Yarde this Saturday, November 22nd, for their headliner on the Ring IV card on DAZN PPV. Benavidez (30-0, 24 KOs) was the one fans had concerns about because he looked hollow from weight loss to make the 175-lb limit.

Yarde (27-0, 24 KOs) will be looking to upset the odds by defeating the heavy favorite Benavidez. It would be a miracle win, but not a huge shock given the appearance of ‘The Mexican Monster’ Benavidez.

Weigh-In Results Summary

David Benavidez 174.3 vs. Anthony Yarde 173.9

Devin Haney 146.6 vs. Brian Norman Jr. 146.12

Jesse “Bam” Rodriguez 114.6 vs. Fernando Daniel Martinez 113.2

Abdullah Mason 134 vs. Sam Noakes – 134.9

Haney (32-0, 16 KOs) will be trying to pull off an upset of his own, facing the unbeaten WBO welterweight champion Norman Jr. (28-0, 22 KOs) in the co-feature fight on the card. Devin has the advantage in experience, but that may not be enough.

Yarde’s Path to an Upset

The 24-year-old Norman Jr. is a huge puncher and is fighting on a higher level than Haney ever has during his career. So, it may not matter that he lacks the experience. Going by the eye test, Norman Jr. looks poised to defeat Devin on Saturday, and possibly by knockout if he can catch him.

“It’s a good fight. Anthony has been twice in world title fights against great fighters, and he’s in with another great fighters,” said promoter Frank Warren to Queensberry, talking about Anthony Yarde challenging David Benavidez for his WBC light heavyweight title on Saturday.

“In another era, he’d be world champion now if these guys weren’t around,” Warren continued about his fighter, Yarde. “So, Benavidez is there. He knows what he’s got in front of him. He [Yarde] has the experience of twice challenging for world titles. He’s won his last few fights, and he’s up for it.

“He believes in himself. I know he’s got power, and if he catches Benavidez, then he’ll be in trouble. We’ll see if he can do that,” said Warren.