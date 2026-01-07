Negotiations are ongoing for a super middleweight fight between Jose Armando Resendiz and Jaime Munguia, according to multiple industry sources familiar with the discussions. The bout is being explored for the first half of 2026 and would serve as a voluntary defense of Resendiz’s WBA title.
Resendiz was elevated from interim to full WBA super middleweight champion on January 1, 2026, following the retirement of Terence Crawford. Crawford had been recognized as the WBA titleholder while moving across divisions. With the belt vacated, the WBA confirmed Resendiz as its champion under existing sanctioning guidelines.
As part of that elevation, Resendiz is permitted to make one voluntary title defense before being ordered to face his mandatory challenger. No mandatory bout has yet been scheduled, leaving the voluntary window open for early 2026.
Munguia is not currently ranked within the WBA’s top fifteen at 168 pounds. However, WBA rules allow for unranked challengers to be approved for voluntary defenses, subject to sanctioning fees and commission clearance. Munguia’s availability and market profile place him within that category.
The timing of the negotiations follows Munguia’s recent decision to pass on a different title opportunity. Earlier this week, Munguia declined to pursue a fight against Osleys Iglesias, who holds the number one position in the IBF super middleweight rankings. That bout would have been for the IBF’s vacant title.
With that option no longer in play, Munguia’s immediate pathways back into a world title fight narrowed. Other leading contenders at 168 pounds include Christian Mbilli, Diego Pacheco, and Hamzah Sheeraz, all of whom remain active in separate title tracks.
The Resendiz matchup was first reported publicly by Salvador Rodriguez, who stated on X that talks were underway for a meeting between the two fighters in the first half of the year.
Resendiz secured his current position by winning the WBA interim super middleweight title with a twelve round split decision over Caleb Plant in May 2025. The bout marked the first championship appearance of Resendiz’s career. Plant entered the fight at thirty three years old and had posted a two and two record across his previous four outings.
Since that result, Resendiz has not yet made a title defense. Munguia, meanwhile, would be seeking his first world title at super middleweight after more than a decade as a professional.
The bout is not finalized, and no contracts have been signed. Talks remain exploratory, with timing and sanctioning still to be resolved. Even so, the direction of the discussions reflects where both fighters currently sit within the division.
