Tszyu and Zerafa exchange blunt words before January 16 fight

Nikita Tszyu and Michael Zerafa exchanged direct and personal remarks in Melbourne on Tuesday ahead of their January 16 fight in Brisbane.
Michael Zerafa said he believes he is entering the strongest phase of his career and positioned the fight as a test of Tszyu’s readiness rather than his own ambition. He questioned Tszyu’s consistency while acknowledging his motivation, stressing that he wants no debate after the result.
“I feel like this is the best Michael Zerafa you will see,” Zerafa said. “Sometimes he’s on, sometimes he’s off and you never know what Nikita is going to rock up, but I think he’s a hungry kid. My name to him is a world title fight.”
Zerafa said he expects a stoppage and stated that both fighters are approaching the fight with similar intent. “You’ve got two guys that genuinely want to hurt each other,” he said. “I truly believe someone will be getting knocked out.”
He also pointed to his longer résumé, adding, “Respectfully, Nikita hasn’t fought the guys I’ve fought. I think me being the favourite is the smart option, but I’m not looking too much into that. I’ve just got to get in there and get the job done.”
Tszyu addresses past remarks and rising path
Nikita Tszyu described the fight as an important moment in his development and acknowledged the scale of the challenge presented by Zerafa’s experience. He said the contest represents unfamiliar territory in terms of opposition.
“He’s posed a threat I’ve never faced before,” Tszyu said. “The experience that he has, the skills that he has, they’re all new to me.”
Tszyu also addressed comments Zerafa made several years ago involving his father, Kostya Tszyu, and said they affected him at the time. “At that moment I was still young and naive, emotions got the better of me,” he said. “I’ve now matured and I know not to let those things control your actions.”
He added that renewed disrespect would still shape his approach inside the ring. “If he does go down that path again, I know in the back of my head what I’m going to do to him,” Tszyu said.
Zerafa has challenged for world titles multiple times and has competed across a wide professional span. While those attempts were unsuccessful, they form an established record that Tszyu has not yet encountered.
Tszyu remains earlier in his career and described himself as still progressing. “I’m still yet to experience it,” he said. “I’m still on the rise, and I can still see above me.”
Elsewhere on the card, former NRL premiership winner Nelson Asofa-Solomona spoke ahead of his professional debut against Jeremy Latimore, outlining his physical attributes and intentions for the fight.
How to watch Tszyu vs Zerafa
Event: Tszyu vs Zerafa
Date: Friday, January 16
Venue: Brisbane Entertainment Centre
Card start time:
7:00 pm AEDT
6:00 pm AEST (Queensland local time)
8:00 am ET
1:00 pm UK time
With five fights on the main card, the main event is expected later in the evening.
Main event ringwalks (approximate):
10:00 pm AEDT
9:00 pm AEST
11:00 am ET
4:00 pm UK time
Broadcaster: Main Event on Kayo Sports
Last Updated on 01/08/2026