Bradley pointed to Smith’s career development under the Matchroom banner, noting that much of his experience has come against domestic and European-level opposition. While acknowledging that regional matchmaking is common for fighters based in the United Kingdom, Bradley argued that Smith has not yet faced the type of sustained pressure regularly produced by fighters from the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico.

Matias enters the fight following a recent adverse analytical finding for Ostarine. The New York State Athletic Commission later cleared Matias to compete after determining the detected amount was below the sanctioning threshold.

Inside the ring, Bradley said the matchup as a stylistic challenge for Smith. He described Matias’ approach as volume-driven and physically demanding, suggesting that counter-punchers can struggle when forced to maintain output against constant pressure.

“This isn’t going 12 rounds,” Bradley said, adding that Matias’ ability to out-throw opponents has historically worn fighters down.

Saturday’s bout marks the first defence of Matias’ second junior welterweight title reign, which began with his decision win over Alberto Puello last July.

Smith enters the contest unbeaten, though his résumé does not include victories over established contenders at 140 pounds. Fighters such as Jamaine Ortiz, Ernesto Mercado, Keyshawn Davis, and Alberto Puello have not appeared on his record.

The Matias–Smith fight headlines Saturday’s card at Barclays Center, with the WBC junior welterweight title on the line. Tickets remain available ahead of fight night.