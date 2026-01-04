“He’s a great fighter. Is he my cup of tea as a fighter? No. Do I like his style? No. Do I think he’s fan friendly? No. Do I think he belongs in the entertainment business? No,” Benn said to Fighthype.

Benn was seated ringside for Haney’s fight against Brian Norman Jr. last November and appeared disengaged for much of the contest. When the cameras cut to him, he looked bored, at times appearing half asleep.

Benn said he prefers fighters who engage and take risks, pointing to the style made famous by his father, Nigel Benn. He does not believe Haney will ever fight that way. Benn said Haney lacks the power and punch resistance to mix it up consistently and instead relies on movement and clinching to control fights.

“Do I think his lawsuit sums him up? Yes,” Benn said. “So he’s not my guy. He’s a good, sharp fighter. Intriguing matchup. He can make any fight look boring.”

Benn said Haney benefits from the exposure provided by Turki Alalshikh’s Riyadh Season cards and would receive far less attention without that platform. He described Haney’s style as difficult to watch and said it appeals only to a narrow segment of fans.

“It takes a special type of fan to enjoy watching clinching and moving,” Benn said.

Benn added that even when Haney is sharp and technically sound, he still does not enjoy watching him fight.

“I don’t like watching him against anybody,” Benn said. “I liked watching him against Ryan when he got put down.”

Benn believes Haney has become increasingly cautious since suffering knockdowns against Ryan Garcia and said that experience continues to influence how he fights.

In Haney’s fight against Brian Norman Jr. on November 22, 2025, Benn said Haney relied heavily on clinching after scoring a knockdown in the second round. From that point on, Benn said Haney spent most of the fight tying Norman up and offering little offense.

Haney’s fight against Jose Ramirez in May 2025 followed a similar pattern, with Haney moving constantly and throwing few punches. He won the fight, but Benn said Ramirez failed to apply pressure or cut off the ring.

The criticism was direct. Benn said he respects Haney’s skill. He just does not enjoy watching it.