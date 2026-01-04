Keyshawn says he’ll capture the 147-lb belt from Devin, and then defend it against “somebody.” When he said that, he had a big smile on his face, resembling the Cheshire cat, which can only mean he’s got his eyes on the goldmine PPV star, Ryan Garcia, to pick up that chicken.

The problem is, Keyshawn is fighting his first talented fighter that isn’t outsized, out-powered or out-speeded by going up against Ortiz. It’s a new weight class, and he’s coming off what, i.e., essentially a year’s layoff. Just going by history in how Keyshawn looked in his fights against Nahir Albright and Andy Cruz, he could lose to Jamaine.

Then all those plans will go up in smoke. Turki Alalshikh will have to decide whether he wants to include him on any of his Riyadh Season cards after that. I know what I would do. Keyshawn would be vanquished if I were the one carrying the money bags. The best thing for Turki to do if he loses to Jamaine would be to give him a tough love choice between these three fighters if he wants to remain on a future card:

Andy Cruz

Ernesto Mercado

Gary Antuanne Russell

“I think that’s a big mistake. I don’t think he should do that,” said trainer Greg Hackett to MillCity Boxing about Keyshawn Davis looking past Jamaine Ortiz for their fight on January 31st.

“Jamaine Ortiz has been active, three wins, two stoppages. So, he’s alive and well, ready to go. Keyshawn’s last opponent, (Denys) Berinchyk, was a good fight for him, but Berinchyk was too small and he couldn’t do nothing to Keyshawn,” Hackett said.

Understandably, Keyshawn is looking past Ortiz because the pure gold of riches and fame is waiting for him at 147 against the very beatable Devin Haney. That’s a fight Keyshawn can win, make huge money, and put himself in position to fight Ryan Garcia, the PPV start of the welterweight division.

“Now this is guy [Jamaine] your size, who is going to be looking you in your eyes, who can keep up with you. I’m saying don’t overlook him. I understand why they’re [Keyshawn] is doing that. Haney is getting to the money, and they’re trying to get to the money,” said Hackett.