Speaking recently, Wilder recalled the sensation of being hit by Duhaupas’ jab during their 2015 bout. It was not a single punch or dramatic moment that stood out. It was repetition. Every time the jab landed, Wilder said, it registered differently than expected. Enough to make him notice. Enough to make him think.

That answer stands out because of the list Wilder could have chosen from. His career included two fights with Tyson Fury, rounds with Zhilei Zhang, and shared space with fighters whose power was central to their identity. He also faced Oleksandr Usyk, whose danger came from control and volume rather than force.

Duhaupas did not enter that category publicly. He was not sold as a puncher, but as someone durable, willing, and hard to discourage. Wilder stopped him in the 11th round of a fight that gradually wore the Frenchman down, but not before learning something unexpected along the way.

At the time, Duhaupas had never been stopped. He later shared the ring with Alexander Povetkin, Jarrell Miller, and Robert Helenius, often competitive and rarely overwhelmed early.

Wilder’s answer was not about fear or damage. It was about feel. Sometimes that tells you more than highlights ever could.