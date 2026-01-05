Deontay Wilder has never struggled to separate power from reputation. Asked to name the hardest hitter he has faced, he did not point to the men most associated with knockouts or intimidation. He pointed backward, to a fight most people remember only for how it ended.
The opponent was Johann Duhaupas.
Speaking recently, Wilder recalled the sensation of being hit by Duhaupas’ jab during their 2015 bout. It was not a single punch or dramatic moment that stood out. It was repetition. Every time the jab landed, Wilder said, it registered differently than expected. Enough to make him notice. Enough to make him think.
That answer stands out because of the list Wilder could have chosen from. His career included two fights with Tyson Fury, rounds with Zhilei Zhang, and shared space with fighters whose power was central to their identity. He also faced Oleksandr Usyk, whose danger came from control and volume rather than force.
Duhaupas did not enter that category publicly. He was not sold as a puncher, but as someone durable, willing, and hard to discourage. Wilder stopped him in the 11th round of a fight that gradually wore the Frenchman down, but not before learning something unexpected along the way.
At the time, Duhaupas had never been stopped. He later shared the ring with Alexander Povetkin, Jarrell Miller, and Robert Helenius, often competitive and rarely overwhelmed early.
Wilder’s answer was not about fear or damage. It was about feel. Sometimes that tells you more than highlights ever could.
Click here to subscribe to our FREE newsletter
Related News:
- Oleksandr Usyk Retirement Timeline: Two More Fights and the Wilder Variable
- Usyk Says He Has Two or Three Fights Left. Wilder Isn’t What Fans Had in Mind
- Usyk vs Wilder: Who Wins?
- Floyd Schofield Wants Abdullah Mason Next
- Subriel Matias Faces a Different Kind of Test Against Dalton Smith
- Tyson Fury Says His 2026 Return Will Be the Biggest Event
Last Updated on 01/05/2026