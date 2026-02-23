Adames–Williams WBC Title Fight Lands March 21 Date in Orlando

Carlos Adames will defend his WBC middleweight title against Austin “Ammo” Williams on March 21 in Orlando, Florida, with the matchup officially rescheduled after its earlier cancellation.
The bout had originally been planned for January as part of a major undercard, but Adames was forced to withdraw after suffering severe dehydration that required hospitalization. The episode halted his title run and removed the fight from that card, leaving both camps to secure a new date. With terms now finalized, the championship contest is back on track.
Adames (24-1-1, 18 KOs) has not fought since February 2025, when he met Hamzah Sheeraz in Riyadh in a 12-round draw. The result drew mixed reactions and left the WBC belt without a decisive moment. March 21 will mark Adames’ first appearance since that bout and his first defense since the delay.
Williams (19-1, 13 KOs) steps into his first world title opportunity after rebuilding with four consecutive wins. The run followed his 11th-round stoppage loss to Sheeraz in June 2024. Since then, Williams has remained active and regained position in the rankings, positioning himself for a shot at the belt.
Adames tends to fight at close range and is comfortable trading, whereas Williams has done his best work when he is able to create space and work behind his jab. How well each man controls distance could influence the direction of the fight over twelve rounds.
At middleweight, there is no universally recognized leader, and the division has seen movement without clear separation at the top. A clear result on March 21 would help stabilize the WBC title picture and could open the door to additional high-profile matchups later in the year.
For Adames, the focus is on reestablishing activity after an interrupted schedule. For Williams, the opportunity represents the highest-profile bout of his career and a chance to move from contender to champion.
The WBC middleweight title will be on the line in Orlando.
Last Updated on 2026/02/23 at 12:09 PM