Tyson Fury Backs Derek Chisora to Stop Deontay Wilder

“I think this is a great fight. I’ve fought both of these men three times each. I think it’s a very good fight but on this one I’m going to go with my boy Derek Chisora for a stoppage.”

That means something coming from a man who has felt Wilder’s right hand and managed range against Chisora’s pressure. Fury knows what both bring. Wilder’s danger sits in that straight right, delivered long, hard and sudden. Chisora’s game has always been built on pressure, inside work, and wearing a man down with body shots and volume.

This is each man’s 50th professional bout. Chisora has fought contenders and champions across eras, often giving away height and reach but closing distance with foot work. Wilder, a former WBC champion with ten title defences, remains one of the division’s most dangerous punchers.

Fury also used the moment to call out the sanctioning bodies.

“There should be a belt on the line too. One of you sanctioning bodies you’ve got two legendary fighters here. A world champion with 10 title defences from the USA and an absolute warlord from the United Kingdom who has fought everybody and never ducked anybody and would have been a good heavyweight in any era in Derek. Put a belt on the line.”

Belts bring ranking ground and structure. Without one, it is only pride and bragging rights.

If Wilder keeps it long and sets traps for the right hand, he can change the entire fight with one punch. If Chisora gets inside Wilder’s reach, works the body, and leans on him through the middle rounds, the pace becomes uncomfortable.

Fury has picked his side. He sees pressure breaking power this time.