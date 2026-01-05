Teofimo Lopez Only Wakes Up When He’s Counted Out

Ahead of his Ring Magazine title fight with Shakur Stevenson, the tone feels familiar. Stevenson is positioned as the cleaner operator. The safer pick. The fighter whose defense and control will carry him through twelve rounds, while Lopez swings at shadows. It is not a ridiculous argument. Stevenson may be the best defensive boxer in the sport.

But that exact confidence has preceded some of Lopez’s best nights.

It was there before Vasiliy Lomachenko. The assumption then was that Lopez would be out-thought and out-timed. Instead, he took control early and emptied the tank late, throwing nearly 100 punches in the final round to remove doubt. It showed something uncomfortable about him. He responds to pressure by increasing it.

The same thing happened against Josh Taylor. Chaos around him. Noise everywhere. Questions about focus and discipline. Then the bell rang, and Lopez walked Taylor down, breaking the fight open in a way few expected.

The counterargument is consistency, and it is a fair one. Lopez has looked flat in fights where he was supposed to cruise. Steve Claggett dragged him into twelve dull rounds. George Kambosos caught him cold. Even his best wins are followed by nights that make you question what version is going to show up.

That uncertainty is the point.

Stevenson brings discipline and patience, but he has also had moments where rhythm mattered too much. Edwin De Los Santos forced him into long stretches of caution. William Zepeda pushed him physically at lightweight. Now Stevenson steps up again without a warmup, against a fighter who does not stay predictable once momentum shifts.

I don’t know if Lopez beats Stevenson. I don’t know if he can keep him from settling into control. But I do know this fight will not unfold cleanly if Lopez feels counted out again.

That’s the problem with Teofimo Lopez. Every time the story is written for him, he has a habit of ripping a few pages out.

And that’s usually when he’s at his most alive.