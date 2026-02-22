Bud Crawford Backs Shakur Stevenson After Ryan Garcia Wins WBC Belt

Garcia boxed with better discipline against Barrios. He let his hands go in combinations, and stayed composed over twelve rounds. The win earned him a belt at 147 and reopened the super fight conversation.

Crawford did not hesitate.

“I think Stevenson wipes the floor with him, I don’t think Ryan is going to be able to hit Shakur like Barrios,” Crawford said.

He broke it down in trainer language.

“Barrios was right there to be hit, Barrios was too slow, Barrios didn’t have no game plan, Shakur is not going to be that fighter to be hit on. It’s simple.”

Barrios stood in front of Garcia and left openings. Stevenson won’t. He fights behind tight range control, sharp jab discipline, and counters the second you reach. He changes the pace within the round and makes you reset your feet before you’re allowed to throw.

Garcia works off hand speed and the left hook. When he sets his feet and lets combinations go, he is dangerous. Against a mover with defensive responsibility and tight shot selection, the openings shrink.

Stevenson added one condition when asked about the fight.

“VADA will be involved,” he said.

Garcia’s bout with Devin Haney was ruled a no-contest after a failed test, and any major event between Garcia and Stevenson would bring testing into the center of negotiations.

If this fight lands at a catchweight, Garcia must earn respect early and invest in body shots Stevenson would start with the jab, control distance, and build points with clean counters over time.

Garcia holds a belt at 147. Stevenson runs his business at 140 with a technician’s discipline. Over twelve rounds, the edge leans toward Stevenson unless Garcia can close distance, force exchanges, and make it a rough fight.