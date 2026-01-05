Floyd Schofield Wants Abdullah Mason Next

Rather than easing back in, Schofield has begun pointing toward a fight that would immediately place him in the middle of the division’s next wave. His preference is not a veteran name or a slow build. He wants someone his own age, coming off a defining win, with real momentum attached.

That target is Abdullah Mason.

Speaking recently, Schofield said he wants the fight sooner rather than later. The appeal, in his view, is timing. Two young fighters, both still early in their careers, settling questions before careers become carefully managed.

Mason, 21, claimed a world title in November when he defeated Sam Noakes in Riyadh. The fight was competitive and demanding, and the result made Mason the youngest reigning world champion in the sport. It also moved him out of the prospect category entirely.

Schofield is not there yet. His record remains unbeaten, but thinner in terms of volume. What he is offering instead is intent. He has said openly that waiting does not interest him and that he believes he would stop Mason if the fight were made.

A lightweight title fight between two fighters who have not reached their physical primes would be unusual in the current landscape. That may be part of the attraction.

For now, nothing is scheduled. What exists is a callout that skips caution and goes straight to consequence.