On This Day: The marco Antonio Barrera Vs. Erik Morales Epic!

The rematch came, in June of 2002, and this time both men, no doubt still feeling the physical pain the first war had inflicted, fought a cagey affair. It was a fight that was at the time considered a let-down, this after the sheer ferocity of fight-one, but looking back, the sequel was no dud. And quite ironically, this time, the generally perceived winner, Morales, lost the decision. It was now 1 and 1.

It would be almost two-and-a-half years before the rubber-match played out. But it sure proved to be worth the wait. In fact, some sage observers say fight-III deserves to be ranked as the best fight in this particular rivalry. Maybe. Looking back all these years later, we know we had three superb fights, fights we all recognise as being very, very special.

In the end, Barrera edged the series 2-1, with all three fights/wars/slugfests/life-changing battles being decided by the three wise men at ringside. However, when it comes to who ranks as the greater overall fighter – Barrera or Morales. Well, that’s quite a debate, one worthy of an article.

But rewind to this day in 2000, and Barrera and Morales served up something quite unforgettable. Something that had to have a part-2, and then, as it turned out, a part-3.

Of these three great fights – fought at 122 pounds, at 126, and at 130 – which is the best? Tough question. Which fight is your personal favourite?