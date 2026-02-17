Shakur Stevenson names Pernell Whitaker as past rival he’s glad to have avoided

“So happy Sweet Pea didn’t box in our era,” Stevenson wrote, referring to Whitaker by his longtime nickname.

Stevenson points to defensive legend

The Newark, New Jersey native, Shakur Stevenson, who has built his career on defensive control, footwork, and ring awareness, has often been compared to Whitaker because of their shared emphasis on avoiding clean punches while dictating range. Whitaker established himself as one of boxing’s most complete defensive fighters during his rise through the lightweight, junior welterweight, welterweight, and junior middleweight divisions.

Whitaker’s lightweight run included dominant wins over Azumah Nelson, José Luis Ramírez, and Greg Haugen, performances that helped him become the undisputed champion at 135 pounds. He later moved up and captured another title at junior welterweight with a decision victory over Rafael Pineda, demonstrating his ability to carry his defensive style into higher weight classes.

His 1993 bout with Julio César Chávez ended in a controversial draw, though many observers believed Whitaker had done enough to win. He also shared the ring with top fighters across multiple divisions during a professional career that ended with a record of 40-4-1 with one no contest.

Stevenson has remained unbeaten while winning titles across multiple divisions and establishing himself as one of the sport’s most technically disciplined fighters. His comment reflects the level of respect Whitaker continues to command decades after his career ended, particularly from fighters who have followed a similar defensive approach in the modern era. Whitaker’s legacy remains a benchmark for defensive excellence and ring control.