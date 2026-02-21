The decision was approved unanimously by the WBO World Championship Committee and confirmed by WBO president Gustavo Olivieri on February 20. Because the suspension is retroactive, the timeline already accounts for time served since early December, placing his earliest return date near December 2, 2026.

The disciplinary ruling follows a Voluntary Anti-Doping Association sample collected November 15, 2025. The adverse finding led to the cancellation of Alimkhanuly’s planned unification fight with WBA middleweight champion Erislandy Lara, which had been scheduled for December 6. That bout was withdrawn before fight week, leaving the division without a unification outcome.

Despite the suspension, the WBO did not declare the title vacant. Alimkhanuly continues to be recognized as champion but remains inactive during the suspension period, preventing him from defending or participating in bouts involving WBO championship status.

The WBO has authorized an interim title fight between No. 1 contender Denzel Bentley and No. 2 contender Endry Saavedra to establish an active champion during the suspension period. The interim title provides a mechanism for the division to continue operating while the recognized champion remains unavailable.

Under WBO rules, Alimkhanuly must face the interim champion once he is reinstated. He will not be permitted to take another fight beforehand unless the organization grants specific approval. That requirement preserves the interim champion’s position as the next opponent upon his return.

Alimkhanuly also holds the IBF middleweight title. The IBF has not issued a separate ruling regarding his championship status, leaving his standing within that organization unchanged for now.

The WBO ruling establishes a fixed eligibility timetable while allowing the middleweight division to maintain championship activity under interim designation until Alimkhanuly is cleared to compete again.