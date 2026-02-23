Video: Floyd Mayweather Trains for Professional Comeback at 49

He retired with a 50-0 record and titles in five divisions, then limited himself to exhibitions. This time the language is different. A licensed bout requires a commission, medical clearance, and formal approval. This is event-driven, not ranking-driven.

The footage shows him working at mid-range. Short right hands. Tight left hooks. Quick pull counters after the jab. He keeps his chin tucked behind the lead shoulder and rolls off the line before rebuilding his stance. The rhythm is familiar. Compact. Efficient.

Pad work tells you timing and coordination. It does not tell you how a 49-year-old reacts when a live opponent steps in behind a stiff jab and forces exchanges over real rounds. At this stage, conditioning is about conditioning and legs holding up when the pace climbs.

Mayweather built his style on range control and reading the lead hand. He could start with the jab, draw a shot, then fire the right hand over the top. He was patient. He set traps. The jab is not just a punch. It is the control system of the fight, the tool that sets range, sets the pace, and opens the door for everything that follows. That foundation does not disappear. Reaction time and punch resistance only show up under live fire.

Manny Pacquiao, who lost a unanimous decision to Mayweather in their 2015 record-setting pay-per-view bout, reacted briefly to news of the return. Speaking to ABS-CBN News, Pacquiao said, “It’s good for us,” before adding, “Just wait for the announcement.”

No opponent has been confirmed, and no rematch has been formally announced.

Mayweather looks sharp on the mitts. That part is expected. The real test comes when a live opponent works behind the jab and forces him to fight three minutes at a time.