Fans Question Scores As Gary Antuanne Russell Wins Decision Over Andy Hiraoka

Gary Antuanne Russell retained his WBA junior welterweight title Saturday night, but much of the online reaction suggested many viewers saw a closer fight than the judges did.
Russell earned a unanimous decision over mandatory challenger Andy Hiraoka by scores of 117-110 and 116-111 twice. On social media, however, a significant number of fans argued that Hiraoka’s body work and sharper outside shots warranted more credit than reflected on the cards.
Hiraoka consistently targeted Russell’s midsection, landing heavy body punches that appeared to slow the champion in the middle rounds. He also found success from distance, snapping Russell’s head back with straight punches and jabs that looked cleaner than the final margins suggested. Several rounds in the second half were widely debated online, with many posts claiming Hiraoka’s harder, more visible impact shots outweighed Russell’s quicker combinations.
Russell, 19-1 (17 KOs), said afterward that he adjusted as the fight evolved.
“I listened to my corner very well, and we went through plans A, B, and C,” Russell said. “He tried to pick up the intensity. I knew I had the confidence to make the adjustments. I’m well-versed. He’s never fought nobody like me.”
Hiraoka, who fell to 24-1 (19 KOs), increased pressure in the second half, digging downstairs and forcing exchanges. Even in rounds, Russell appeared busier; many observers felt Hiraoka’s punches carried greater impact, especially when he doubled up to the body before finishing upstairs.
The official scores did not reflect that perception, and the reaction online quickly shifted toward whether effective body punching had been undervalued by the judges.
Russell, though, looked ahead.
“All the guys with titles, I want you,” he said. “Shakur can be last. He earned it. I’m going to do the same.”
The belt stays with Russell. The scoring debate may linger longer than the fight itself.
Last Updated on 2026/02/22 at 3:11 AM