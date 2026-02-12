“Smokin’ Joe” To KO ‘Rocky!’ Frazier’s Statue Could Take Rocky’s Place At The Bottom Of The Philadelphia Museum’s Steps

But now, things could change, and “Smokin’ Joe” could be about to KO ‘Rocky!’ According to various news outlets in the city, Joe’s statue could soon take the place the ‘Rocky’ statue currently resides at, this as the ‘Rocky’ statue is temporarily moved inside the museum, before being moved again, this time to the top of the iconic steps.

And this is just what Frazier’s fans and admirers say should have been the case all along. If the move is made, both Frazier and the silver screen “Ham ‘n’ Egger” will continue to “represent symbols of hard work and aspiration, with Frazier as the embodiment of those values in real life,” said Katherine Liss, director of the Philadelphia Art Commission.

“Relocating the Joe Frazier statue to this prominent civic and cultural space would increase public visibility for the statue, deepen educational opportunities, and create a respectful dialogue between two complementary representations of of Philadelphia’s spirit,” Liss said to CBS News.

Some fans who have made the pilgrimage to the ‘Rocky Steps,’ said they didn’t even know that Joe Frazier had a statue in his honour. Now, if the planned move is made, this will not be the case for anybody any longer.

Frazier, who ruled the world as heavyweight champion from 1970 to 1973 and who, in March of 1971 emerged triumphant in the epic ‘Fight of the Century’ with Muhammad Ali, left behind an amazing and indeed inspirational legacy. Joe, who retired with a 32-4-1(27 KO) record in 1981, passed away in November of 2011.

Joe would absolutely be thrilled to learn a statue paying tribute to all the toil that he went through – be it when he was giving his all inside the gym, when he was out on the road getting his wind, and when he was going to war in the ring under the bright lights – could soon be the new star attraction in Philadelphia.