Warren Questions Usyk’s Crossover Fight While Heavyweights Crowd The Door

He had little interest in the recent exchange involving Wilder on radio. “That’s the nutty world we live in in boxing sometimes,” Warren said, treating the episode as theater with no bearing on rankings. When Wilder again raised allegations about Tyson Fury, Warren closed ranks. “Tyson didn’t cheat… and it’s a shame he says that.”

Fury’s next assignment against Arslanbek Makhmudov heading to Netflix followed existing contractual ties. “Because Tyson has a deal with Netflix,” Warren said. The arrangement reflects how elite heavyweights can direct distribution when their commercial weight supports it, leaving the rest of the division to align around those dates.

Usyk’s Crossover Tightens Mandatory Pressure Across Heavyweight Division

Warren’s sharpest remarks centered on Usyk preparing for a fight outside traditional boxing opposition. “He’s going to have a fight against an MMA fighter (Rico Verhoeven). So that’ll leave him out,” Warren said. He then delivered the operational reality: “He may not fight or defend his title by the end of the year, and all these mandatories… they’re not going to sit around waiting.”

For contenders, inactivity above them creates a problem that sanctioning bodies historically resolve with interim routes. Promoters with ranked heavyweights push for enforcement once a champion’s timetable stretches, and negotiations harden quickly when television money is tied to dates already reserved.

Closer to home, Warren cooled discussion around Fabio Wardley facing Daniel Dubois. “No. I’d like to see it but that’s not done at all,” he said, pointing to talks that remain early. On Dubois returning to trainer Don Charles, Warren approved the correction. “I didn’t like the fact he left Don… I’m pleased for both of them. They were a good team and I’m sure they go from strength to strength.”