The fight streamed on DAZN, following a tense build-up that included a weigh-in scuffle between camps. Crews-Dezurn also dealt with talk of a minor leg issue earlier in the week, but there were no visible limitations once the bout began.

The early rounds were competitive. Crews-Dezurn pushed forward and tried to make it physical, forcing exchanges and looking to disrupt Shields’ timing. By the third and fourth, Shields began to separate herself with cleaner punching and tighter defence.

From the middle rounds on, the pattern settled. Shields controlled distance, worked behind her jab and landed sharper combinations. Crews-Dezurn kept coming but her output dipped, and she struggled to land cleanly against Shields’ movement.

Unofficial cards reflected the gap. One ringside observer had it nine rounds to one. Another scored the fight 100-90. There were no knockdowns and little drama in the final stages. Shields closed strongly with right hands and body shots as the challenger pressed but looked fatigued.

The result moves Shields to 18-0 and hands Crews-Dezurn her third defeat. In front of a hometown crowd in Detroit, Shields delivered a composed defence in a rematch that, over ten rounds, proved far less competitive than the early tension suggested.