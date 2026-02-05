MF Pro Secures DAZN Deal

Broadcast Agreement Finalized

The partnership positions DAZN as the primary outlet for MF Pro events across international markets. An additional MF Pro card, also scheduled to air live on DAZN, is expected to be announced shortly, reinforcing the scope of the agreement beyond a single heavyweight bout.

Kalle Sauerland, speaking on behalf of MF Pro, explained the deal as a clear positioning move. “MF Pro drew industry attention when announcing Chisora vs Wilder and today we deliver yet another statement by announcing this long-term deal with DAZN,” Sauerland said.

For DAZN, the agreement expands an already crowded boxing portfolio and ties the platform to another active promoter operating at heavyweight level.

Platform strength increasingly determines which promoters can move heavyweights toward title nights.

April Four Focus

Chisora vs Wilder headlines the first event under the agreement and will be available globally on DAZN PPV on April 4. The fight represents a significant commercial test for MF Pro, pairing an established UK draw with a former WBC heavyweight champion seeking to reenter title range.

DAZN confirmed the bout will also be accessible as part of its broader boxing ecosystem, with subscribers able to purchase the PPV or access it through DAZN Ultimate, which includes a minimum of 12 PPVs per year alongside more than 180 additional fights.