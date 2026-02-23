Teofimo Lopez Calls for Garcia Title Shot After Shakur Loss

Teofimo Lopez is positioning himself for a welterweight title shot against WBC champion Ryan Garcia despite coming off a loss to Shakur Stevenson, bypassing a traditional climb at 147.
Teofimo Lopez is not treating his recent defeat as a pause in momentum. Instead, he is pointing himself toward a new division and a newly crowned champion, making clear that he expects to be part of the welterweight title discussion immediately.
After Ryan Garcia secured the WBC belt, Lopez inserted himself into the conversation and cut off talk of other potential opponents. “You can’t put them guys in yet. We got me in division now. I’m going in that division. So, we’ll see,” Lopez said, signaling that he views 147 as an opportunity rather than a rebuilding stop.
The ambition is obvious, but so are the questions. Lopez has not fought at welterweight, and his most recent appearance ended in defeat to Shakur Stevenson. Moving up and calling for a title shot without first establishing himself in the division would draw attention from contenders who have been active at 147 and are waiting for their own opportunity.
There are also real questions about how his style carries upward. At lightweight, Lopez could end exchanges with one clean shot and change a fight instantly. At 140, that edge has not looked the same. Fights have stretched out longer, and opponents have taken his punches and kept pressing forward. He still has the timing and hand speed, but the danger factor has not appeared as sharp since the move up.
A jump to welterweight would test that further. The fighters are naturally bigger and more comfortable absorbing shots, and Lopez is not unusually large for the weight. He is unlikely to hold a reach advantage in most matchups. If he cannot hurt opponents early, he will have to win rounds clearly and consistently, which tightens the margin against disciplined, experienced competition.
Garcia, fresh off his title win, presents both opportunity and exposure. A victory would move Lopez back into championship relevance in a new division almost immediately. A loss would deepen doubts about how his power and style translate beyond lightweight.
Lopez has made clear he sees welterweight as an opening rather than a step back. Whether the division agrees will be decided in the ring.
Last Updated on 2026/02/23 at 3:17 PM