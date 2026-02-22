Conor Benn Defends Decision to Leave Matchroom

In an exclusive interview with Boxing King Media, he made his decision clear. “Well, listen, it wasn’t an easy decision,” Benn said. “It was a decision that weighed heavy on me.

“But it was the best decision for me and my family. And ultimately it was an offer that I couldn’t turn down.

“I’m doing this for my family. It’s an offer that you’d be mentally ill to turn down.”

The departure ends a long association with Eddie Hearn and Matchroom, who stood by Benn through suspension, legal costs, and reputational damage. Benn made clear he does not view the split as a falling out.

“My career has taken again yet another turn in a direction I didn’t think it would turn into.

“But I want to maintain my relationship with Matchroom. Specifically Eddie Hearn, Frank Smith.”

His reasoning was direct and rooted in boxing’s financial reality.

“So when it comes down to a decision that I need to make, whether it’s easy or not or whether it’s comfortable or not, it’s a decision that I had to make for me and my family in 10 years time, in 15 years time when I’m done and retired, will anybody care about me then?

“No. Nobody will. Right now I’m hot property.”

That is the business calculation fighters confront. The earning window is short. Promoters move to the next attraction once momentum cools. Guarantees are temporary. Security is not.

Benn also addressed early discussions with Dana White.

“He’s a cool guy, number one.

“And you know, to see what he’s done with the UFC, you’ve got to rate it and respect it and how he’s made it what it is today.

He made it plain the move was about money and timing. A fighter’s earning window is short. When your market value is high, you act before it drops.

The risk is equally clear. Zuffa has yet to prove it can deliver meaningful matchmaking at the elite level inside boxing’s divided title system. Belts remain governed by independent bodies. Mandatories still apply. Cross-promotional negotiations remain complex.

For Benn, the equation is immediate value versus long-term security. If Zuffa delivers credible opponents and sanctioned opportunities, the move strengthens his standing in future negotiations. If the schedule lacks depth, the criticism he now hears will intensify.

The decision is made. The pressure starts now.