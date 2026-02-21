Speaking to BoxingScene before Benn’s signing became public, Hearn said any new entrant trying to compete with boxing’s existing promoters would have to dramatically exceed standard purses.

“They have got to make a mark somehow,” Hearn said. “So they’re going to have to do some crazy stuff.”

Zuffa Boxing did exactly that. Benn agreed to a one-fight deal reportedly worth eight figures, an unusually high purse for a single appearance and one that few promoters have historically offered without multi-fight commitments. The structure gave Zuffa immediate star power while allowing Benn to retain control of his future.

Hearn’s comments reflected recent experience. He revealed that unified junior bantamweight champion Jesse “Bam” Rodriguez had previously received a lucrative offer from Zuffa after his Matchroom contract expired. Matchroom kept Rodriguez only by matching the terms.

“We matched it, but if it was really, really crazy and a number that just doesn’t work, then we might not have matched it,” Hearn said.

Benn became the first major Matchroom-developed headliner to accept such an offer, confirming that Zuffa’s approach is centered on using financial force to accelerate its entry into boxing’s upper tier. The company has already signed fighters across multiple divisions, including cruiserweight champion Jai Opetaia, signaling a broader recruitment strategy rather than a single headline acquisition.

The scale of Benn’s purse immediately altered expectations for what fighters outside the championship level can command. Hearn had warned that extreme offers would be required. Zuffa delivered one, and Benn took it.

Zuffa Boxing wasted no time turning speculation into a statement of intent. By securing Benn with a payday typically reserved for multi-belt champions, the new promotion proved that financial muscle rather than traditional rankings is its primary tool for upheaval. Hearn predicted this shift in the market, yet the speed at which his own fighter was lured away confirmed that the new era of boxing economics has arrived.