Mouthpiece Controversy Clouds Martin vs. Albright Draw After Chaotic 10th Round

Albright, 17-2-1, appeared to have Martin badly hurt early in the final round. A thunderous combination forced Martin to clinch desperately, and the two tumbled toward the ropes as Albright pressed for a stoppage. Martin looked shaken, and Albright had momentum.

Then the interruptions came.

Twice during the finishing assault, Albright’s mouthpiece came loose. On both occasions, the referee stepped in to halt the action so it could be reinserted. It was an unusual decision. Referees typically pause action to replace the mouthpiece of a hurt fighter to protect him. In this case, the stoppage benefited the boxer in trouble. The breaks gave Martin valuable seconds to recover, reset, and clear his head while Albright’s momentum stalled.

Those pauses were brief, but in a moment where Martin appeared on the brink, they were significant. It is difficult to say whether a knockout would have followed uninterrupted, but the timing of the stoppages unquestionably disrupted Albright’s attempt to finish.

“I was prepared for a war, and that’s what it was,” Albright said afterward.

Martin, 19-1-1, acknowledged he did not maximize his opportunities. “I can do a lot better,” he said. “There were things I didn’t capitalize upon. Credit to him for bringing more than I expected.”

Earlier rounds had swung back and forth. Martin boxed sharply in spots, landing clean left hands and building momentum in the middle frames. Albright responded with body work and pressure, steadily closing the distance as the fight wore on.

The 10th round ultimately defined the night. Whether the mouthpiece interruptions preserved the draw or simply delayed the inevitable will remain a point of debate.

The rematch suggestion from Martin may be the cleanest solution. But the image that lingers is not the scorecards. It is the referee stepping in at the very moment the fight was hanging in the balance.