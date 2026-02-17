The co-main event will feature Frank Sanchez facing Richard Torrez Jr. in an IBF heavyweight title eliminator, with the winner moving into position to challenge for the IBF championship. Sanchez (25-1, 18 KOs) returns after rebuilding from his loss to Agit Kabayel, while Torrez (14-0, 12 KOs) continues his rise following an Olympic silver medal and recent victories over Guido Vianello and Tomas Salek.

Undercard now fully set

“A victory on March 28 moves me one step closer to being the IBF’s mandatory challenger,” Sanchez said. “Torrez is a strong fighter who’s hungry to prove himself, but I will win this fight in grand fashion.”

Torrez said he has been preparing for a defining moment in his career. “Frank is skilled, technical, and dangerous, and that’s exactly the kind of challenge I’ve been looking for,” Torrez said. “Great fighters don’t avoid tests; they run toward them.”

In the middleweight division, Yoenli Hernandez (9-0, 8 KOs) will face Terrell Gausha (24-5-1, 12 KOs) in a 10-round fight. Hernandez has moved quickly into contender status, while Gausha brings experience against multiple top opponents, including Carlos Adames, Tim Tszyu, and Erislandy Lara.

“I’m locked in, staying sharp, and I’m coming to make a statement,” Hernandez said.

The opening bout will see Elijah Garcia (17-1, 13 KOs) move up to super middleweight against Kevin Newman II (18-3-1, 11 KOs). Garcia is looking to establish himself in a new division, while Newman enters on a seven-fight winning streak.

The four-fight card will stream live on Prime Video pay-per-view, headlined by Fundora defending his WBC super welterweight title against Thurman.