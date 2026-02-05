For Tucker, the bout represents his most demanding assignment since turning professional. His record sits at 15 wins, 1 loss, and 1 draw, with six stoppages, and he has quietly rebuilt momentum over his last five outings.

That run includes a clear decision victory over Lorenzo Simpson on June 21 at Prudential Center, a performance that showed improvement in his control and pacing across ten rounds. While Tucker would likely be positioned as the underdog, the opportunity places him directly in front of a ranked opponent rather than another developmental fight.

Hernandez enters from a very different position. The 28 year old Cuban is unbeaten at 9 wins with 8 knockouts and holds a high standing across the sanctioning bodies, sitting first with the WBA, third with the WBO, and fourth with the WBC. He also had an active 2025, competing three times and recording two stoppage wins, which has kept his name circulating near the top of the division.

If completed, the pairing offers a clear measuring stick for both fighters. Tucker gets a chance to test himself against a rated contender, while Hernandez faces an opponent with recent rounds and momentum rather than a stay busy assignment. The result should help determine where each stands in a crowded middleweight picture.