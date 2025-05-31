Boxing Tonight: Plant vs. Resendiz and Plant vs. LaManna – From Las Vegas

WBA interim super middleweight champion Caleb Plant will try to use his size and skill advantage to defeat the unheralded Armando Resendiz in the 12-round main event tonight at the Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas. In the chief support, former middleweight star Jermall Charlo will be looking to upstage Plant in his 10-round fight against Thomas LaManna at 168.

PBC on Prime Video Tonight

Action tonight begins at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on PBC on Prime Video. The main event ring walks for Plant-Resendiz are approximately 11 p.m. ET.

Plant’s ‘Revenge Tour’

Plant and Charlo are sharing the card to set the table for a potential mega-fight between them later this year. The former IBF super middleweight champion ‘Sweethands’ Plant viewed this fight as part of his ‘Revenge Tour’ narrative in which he rebuilds his career after going 2-2 in his last four fights.

Caleb losing half of his last four fights isn’t a good look, especially for him, because his goal is to get another lucrative fight against Canelo Alvarez after being wiped out by him in 11 rounds in 2021. Plant also lost to David Benavidez in 2023. As such, Plant’s ‘Revenge Tour’ narrative is looked at as a pathetic, hopeless dream that has no chance of being realized.

Canelo Rematch: Plant’s Dream

There’s no demand for a second fight between Canelo and Plant from fans. One fight was more than enough. Some fans think Plant has gold fever after reportedly receiving a massive $10 million for the Canelo fight. There is no one else at 168 that Caleb can fight who will give him that same kind of dough.

Plant’s main hope is that Canelo will bless him with a fight if he’s victorious against Resendiz and Jermall. It’s doubtful. If Charlo is even 50% of his former self, he’ll defeat Plant later this year and ruin his ‘Revenge Tour.’

Full Fight Card Details

– Caleb Plant vs. Armando Resendiz

– Jermall Charlo vs. Thomas LaManna

– Yoenli Hernandez vs. Kyrone Davis

– Isaac Lucero vs. Omar Valenzuela