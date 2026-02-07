WBC Reassigns No. 1 Contender Without Eliminator

Sanctioning bodies typically resolve eliminators through purse bids, withdrawal rulings, or medical exemptions before adjusting the contender line.

Rather than reissuing the order or formally closing the matter, the World Boxing Council allowed the matchup to disappear from the schedule. When Magsayo later committed to campaigning at lightweight, the WBC updated its rankings and installed Magnesi as the #1 contender, effectively treating the unresolved eliminator as settled by default.

The move stood out because Magnesi’s placement did not follow a recent win over a leading contender. The Italian southpaw had not fought since March and entered the top spot after a period of inactivity, replacing a fighter who had not lost his position in the ring. No explanation accompanied the change, nor was there any public ruling clarifying how the original order had been vacated.

Unresolved Eliminator Reshapes Junior Lightweight Order

The timing is significant. The WBC’s junior lightweight title picture is already complicated by O’Shaquie Foster holding an exemption to challenge at lightweight, a condition tied to his prior belt status. Until Foster chooses a direction, the mandatory path at 130 remains provisional, leaving Magnesi’s standing dependent on circumstance rather than resolution.

For Magsayo, the shift closes a prolonged attempt to work his way back toward a title shot after losing the featherweight belt. His eliminator path stalled repeatedly, undone by card changes, promoter movement, and timing issues beyond his control. The final outcome arrived not through defeat, but through administrative replacement.

The decision came through inaction. The WBC never issued a ruling on the eliminator it had ordered.