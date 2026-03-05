“It was a difficult decision because once again, that’s my father, even got the same name,” Norman said to Ring Magazine. “But I needed to get away from home a little bit more and go outside and do my thing for a second.”

Norman said the conversation with his father took place over several discussions before the change was finalized. He credited his father with shaping both his development as a fighter and the discipline that carried him to a world title earlier in his career. The former champion said the decision was handled directly between them and was based on the belief that a new setting could help him grow following his first defeat at the world level.

“I became a whole man by everything he taught me,” Norman said. “I became a whole champion as well. When it came down to this instance, it was a hard conversation, but men do what men got to do.”

Norman returned to training shortly after the loss to Haney and said he had reviewed the fight several times in order to understand why the result unfolded the way it did. The Houston move places him under the guidance of Shields, whose gym has long been a destination for fighters seeking technical structure and experienced corner advice as they attempt to rebuild after setbacks.