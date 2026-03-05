Brian Norman Jr. has moved his training camp to Houston and begun working with veteran trainer Ronnie Shields as he prepares for the next stage of his career after losing the WBO welterweight title earlier this year.
Norman confirmed the trainer change during a recent interview while discussing adjustments made after his defeat to Devin Haney. The 24-year-old said the move also involved stepping away from training under his father, Brian Norman Sr., who had guided him through most of his rise in the professional ranks. Norman said the decision was not driven by conflict but by a need to experience a different environment after spending his entire career working close to home.
“It was a difficult decision because once again, that’s my father, even got the same name,” Norman said to Ring Magazine. “But I needed to get away from home a little bit more and go outside and do my thing for a second.”
Norman said the conversation with his father took place over several discussions before the change was finalized. He credited his father with shaping both his development as a fighter and the discipline that carried him to a world title earlier in his career. The former champion said the decision was handled directly between them and was based on the belief that a new setting could help him grow following his first defeat at the world level.
“I became a whole man by everything he taught me,” Norman said. “I became a whole champion as well. When it came down to this instance, it was a hard conversation, but men do what men got to do.”
Norman returned to training shortly after the loss to Haney and said he had reviewed the fight several times in order to understand why the result unfolded the way it did. The Houston move places him under the guidance of Shields, whose gym has long been a destination for fighters seeking technical structure and experienced corner advice as they attempt to rebuild after setbacks.
Click here to subscribe to our FREE newsletter
Related News:
- Brian Norman Jr Confirms Father Is No Longer His Head Trainer
- The 2025 KO Of The Year: Brian Norman Junior KO Jin Sasaki
- Boxing News 24/7’s Best Of 2025: The Most Memorable Boxers, Fights, KOs, and Moments that Defined 2025!
- Shakhram Giyasov Camp Presses WBA Over Romero Mandatory Delay
- Eddie Hearn Launches Talent Agency With Tom Aspinall
- Dana White Fires Back At Frank Warren Lawsuit Claims
Last Updated on 2026/03/05 at 4:07 PM