WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman says Shakur Stevenson’s lightweight title was vacated after his team failed to submit a required written request to fight at another weight while retaining the belt.
Speaking in a recent interview with Chris Mannix, Sulaiman addressed Stevenson’s claim that he was stripped for refusing to pay a sanctioning fee, confirming that a $120,000 figure was set but disputing that money was the deciding factor.
WBC Details Written Petition Requirement
According to Sulaiman, Stevenson’s management contacted the WBC seeking permission for Stevenson to compete in another weight class while remaining lightweight champion. Sulaiman said the request was discussed verbally and approved in principle at the WBC convention, but required formal written documentation to proceed.
Sulaiman said that written authorization was never submitted, despite multiple follow ups, and that the situation ultimately resulted in the title being vacated under WBC rules.
As part of the process, Sulaiman confirmed that the WBC assessed a $120,000 sanctioning fee tied to the request. He said the figure was based on standard percentage guidelines and would have been adjusted if Stevenson’s team had provided purse documentation.
The WBC has maintained that similar requests have been approved in the past when submitted formally, pointing to other champions who were allowed to compete outside their division while retaining their titles under the same written petition process.
“It is not about the money,” Sulaiman said during the interview, adding that fighters seeking to hold a WBC title while competing for another organization’s belt must comply with the same procedures.
Stevenson Responds as Division Moves Forward
Stevenson, who defeated Teofimo Lopez to win the WBO and Ring junior welterweight titles, has publicly criticized the fee, writing on social media that he would rather give the money to his daughter and telling the WBC to take the belt.
The WBC has since listed the lightweight title as vacant, with the division moving forward under interim status.
Click here to subscribe to our FREE newsletter
Related News:
- The Only Pressure Style Shakur Stevenson Still Respects
- Ryan Garcia at 140 Removes the Fine Print for Shakur
- Ryan Garcia Camp Says Shakur Stevenson Fight Can Happen at 140
- Vacant IBF Super Middleweight Title Bout Set: Iglesias vs Silyagin
- The Only Pressure Style Shakur Stevenson Still Respects
- Keyshawn Davis Builds a Protected Stage for His Brothers in Norfolk
Last Updated on 02/10/2026