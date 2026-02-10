WBC Details Written Petition Requirement

According to Sulaiman, Stevenson’s management contacted the WBC seeking permission for Stevenson to compete in another weight class while remaining lightweight champion. Sulaiman said the request was discussed verbally and approved in principle at the WBC convention, but required formal written documentation to proceed.

Sulaiman said that written authorization was never submitted, despite multiple follow ups, and that the situation ultimately resulted in the title being vacated under WBC rules.

As part of the process, Sulaiman confirmed that the WBC assessed a $120,000 sanctioning fee tied to the request. He said the figure was based on standard percentage guidelines and would have been adjusted if Stevenson’s team had provided purse documentation.

The WBC has maintained that similar requests have been approved in the past when submitted formally, pointing to other champions who were allowed to compete outside their division while retaining their titles under the same written petition process.

“It is not about the money,” Sulaiman said during the interview, adding that fighters seeking to hold a WBC title while competing for another organization’s belt must comply with the same procedures.

Stevenson Responds as Division Moves Forward

Stevenson, who defeated Teofimo Lopez to win the WBO and Ring junior welterweight titles, has publicly criticized the fee, writing on social media that he would rather give the money to his daughter and telling the WBC to take the belt.

The WBC has since listed the lightweight title as vacant, with the division moving forward under interim status.